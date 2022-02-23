Trending:
Lynch scores 30 to carry Lehigh past American 78-61

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 9:39 pm
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Nic Lynch had a career-high 30 points as Lehigh topped American 78-61 on Wednesday night.

Keith Higgins Jr had 13 points for Lehigh (11-18, 9-8 Patriot League). Jeameril Wilson also had 13 points. Tyler Whitney-Sidney had 12 points.

Lehigh totaled 46 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 17 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (8-21, 4-13). Colin Smalls added 16 points.

The Mountain Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Eagles for the season. Lehigh defeated American 63-61 on Jan. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

