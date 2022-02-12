Mack leads Wofford against Western Carolina after 20-point performance

Western Carolina Catamounts (9-17, 3-10 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (14-11, 6-7 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wofford -15; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts the Western Carolina Catamounts after B.J. Mack scored 20 points in Wofford’s 65-60 overtime loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Terriers are 8-4 on their home court. Wofford is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Catamounts have gone 3-10 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Terriers won the last meeting 84-64 on Jan. 15. Mack scored 22 points points to help lead the Terriers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Bigelow is averaging 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Mack is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Nick Robinson is shooting 39.5% and averaging 15.4 points for the Catamounts. Joe Petrakis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.