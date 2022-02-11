Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mack leads Wofford against Western Carolina after 20-point performance

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 3:42 am
1 min read
      

Western Carolina Catamounts (9-17, 3-10 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (14-11, 6-7 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts the Western Carolina Catamounts after B.J. Mack scored 20 points in Wofford’s 65-60 overtime loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Terriers are 8-4 in home games. Wofford is 2-1 in one-possession games.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

The Catamounts are 3-10 in conference games. Western Carolina is ninth in the SoCon allowing 77.2 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Terriers won the last meeting 84-64 on Jan. 15. Mack scored 22 points points to help lead the Terriers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Klesmit averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Mack is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Nick Robinson is averaging 15.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Catamounts. Joe Petrakis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|17 Fort Belvoir Virtual Tech Expo
2|17 Go Global: How to Globalize Your...
2|17 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Participates in an Aboriginal Heritage Walk