Mahan leads UCF over Tulsa 76-67

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 9:49 pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Mahan had 17 points and Darius Perry posted 12 points, six rebounds and five steals as Central Florida defeated Tulsa 76-67 on Monday night.

Mahan shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Darius Johnson had 14 points for Central Florida (15-8, 7-6 American Athletic Conference). Darin Green Jr. added 11 points.

Jeriah Horne had 18 points for the Golden Hurricane (8-16, 2-11). Darien Jackson added 16 points. Anthony Pritchard had 11 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

