Maine 73, Albany (NY) 63

MAINE (5-18)
Ingo 2-5 4-6 8, Efretuei 0-1 0-0 0, Kalnjscek 8-11 0-1 21, Masic 6-13 0-0 15, Wright-McLeish 4-7 1-2 11, Ireland 4-5 2-4 11, Adetogun 0-1 0-0 0, Feierbergs 1-4 1-2 4, Turgut 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 26-50 8-15 73.
ALBANY (NY) (10-14)
Doles 4-7 1-3 10, Cerruti 5-10 2-3 14, Champion 2-6 1-2 5, Horton 3-11 4-4 10, Hutcheson 2-5 2-2 7, Reddish 2-2 2-2 6, Newman 1-3 0-0 2, Neely 3-5 3-3 9, Fizulich 0-1 0-0 0, Little 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 15-19 63.
Halftime_Maine 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Maine 13-22 (Kalnjscek 5-5, Masic 3-7, Wright-McLeish 2-4, Ireland 1-1, Feierbergs 1-2, Turgut 1-2, Adetogun 0-1), Albany (NY) 4-16 (Cerruti 2-4, Doles 1-3, Hutcheson 1-4, Champion 0-1, Fizulich 0-1, Horton 0-1, Little 0-1, Neely 0-1). Fouled Out_Wright-McLeish. Rebounds_Maine 26 (Masic 7), Albany (NY) 25 (Doles 8). Assists_Maine 18 (Masic 6), Albany (NY) 9 (Horton 4). Total Fouls_Maine 18, Albany (NY) 15. A_1,544 (4,538).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments