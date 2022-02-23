On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Man United scores late to salvage 1-1 draw with Atlético

TALES AZZONI
February 23, 2022 5:00 pm
1 min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid kept old foe Cristiano Ronaldo in check but couldn’t hold on to its lead against Manchester United, conceding late in a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

João Félix — once touted as the next Ronaldo — put the hosts ahead with a diving header seven minutes into the match, but substitute Anthony Elanga equalized in the 80th, five minutes after coming off the bench at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Atlético was in control during most of the match and twice hit the crossbar, including with an 86th-minute shot by Antoine Griezmann.

The return leg will be on March 15 in England.

Ronaldo, who several times ended Atlético’s title hopes in the Champions League when he was with crosstown rival Real Madrid, struggled throughout the match and was visibly frustrated. Isolated up front, he was booed by the Atlético fans nearly every time he touched the ball at the Metropolitano.

Félix was much more dangerous for Atlético, constantly threatening with his quick turns and strong runs.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

