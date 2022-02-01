On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Man U’s Greenwood questioned on suspicion of threats to kill

The Associated Press
February 1, 2022 12:55 pm
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United player Mason Greenwood remained in police custody on Tuesday as officers investigating an attack on a woman also started to question him on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

The 20-year-old forward was arrested initially on Sunday on suspicion of rape and assault after police said they became “aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.”

A court granted police until Wednesday to continue questioning Greenwood, who has not been charged.

“Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill,” Greater Manchester Police said.

United has said Greenwood “will not return to training or play matches until further notice.”

Greenwood, who has six goals this season, is under contract with United through 2025.

