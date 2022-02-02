On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Mané caps 3-1 win to send Senegal into African Cup final

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 4:16 pm
1 min read
      

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Sadio Mané set up one goal and scored the last one himself as Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 Wednesday to reach its second successive African Cup of Nations final.

Now, Senegal hopes to finally win a title.

Mané scored on a breakaway in the 87th minute to seal the win in Yaounde after Senegal went 2-0 up before seeing Burkina Faso pull a goal back with eight minutes to go.

Senegal will play for the African title against either Egypt or host Cameroon, who meet in the second semifinal on Thursday.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

The Senegal-Burkina Faso semi burst into life at the end of the game, with all four goals coming in the last 20 minutes.

Defender Abdou Diallo pounced at a corner to give Senegal the lead in the 70th. Bamba Dieng made it 2-0 in the 76th when Mané put a cross on a plate for him to score.

Blati Touré briefly gave Burkina Faso hope when he forced a cross in with his knee in the 82nd.

But Mané snapped up a chance on a counterattack as he sped clear of the Burkinabe defense and chipped the ball over goalkeeper Farid Ouédraogo.

___

More AP African Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/cameroon

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

