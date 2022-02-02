Mané caps 3-1 win to send Senegal into African Cup final

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Sadio Mané set up one goal and scored the last one himself as Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 Wednesday to reach its second successive African Cup of Nations final.

Now, Senegal hopes to finally win a title.

Mané scored on a breakaway in the 87th minute to seal the win in Yaounde after Senegal went 2-0 up before seeing Burkina Faso pull a goal back with eight minutes to go.

Senegal will play for the African title against either Egypt or host Cameroon, who meet in the second semifinal on Thursday.

The Senegal-Burkina Faso semi burst into life at the end of the game, with all four goals coming in the last 20 minutes.

Defender Abdou Diallo pounced at a corner to give Senegal the lead in the 70th. Bamba Dieng made it 2-0 in the 76th when Mané put a cross on a plate for him to score.

Blati Touré briefly gave Burkina Faso hope when he forced a cross in with his knee in the 82nd.

But Mané snapped up a chance on a counterattack as he sped clear of the Burkinabe defense and chipped the ball over goalkeeper Farid Ouédraogo.

___

More AP African Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/cameroon

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.