Manhattan visits Quinnipiac after Balanc’s 23-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (11-11, 4-9 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-10, 7-7 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts the Manhattan Jaspers after Matt Balanc scored 23 points in Quinnipiac’s 69-60 victory against the Fairfield Stags.

The Bobcats have gone 8-4 in home games. Quinnipiac ranks ninth in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Jaspers are 4-9 in conference games. Manhattan allows 72.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won 90-73 in the last matchup on Dec. 5. Balanc led the Bobcats with 31 points, and Jose Perez led the Jaspers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Williams averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Balanc is shooting 38.9% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Perez is shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 19.1 points and 4.5 assists. Elijah Buchanan is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

