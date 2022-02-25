Trending:
Manning Jr. leads South Alabama over Texas-Arlington 62-52

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 10:39 pm
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Charles Manning Jr. posted 17 points as South Alabama got past Texas-Arlington 62-52 on Friday night.

Javon Franklin had 11 points for South Alabama (19-10, 9-7 Sun Belt Conference). Diante Smith added nine rebounds.

David Azore had 22 points for the Mavericks (11-17, 7-10). Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu tied a career high with six blocks plus seven rebounds.

The Jaguars evened the season series against the Mavericks. Texas-Arlington defeated South Alabama 89-87 on Dec. 30.

