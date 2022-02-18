Marist 62, Siena 53

MARIST (12-13)
Cele 1-5 2-2 5, Enoh 3-4 1-2 7, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Herasme 1-3 0-0 3, Ituka 6-19 10-12 23, Wright 4-12 5-6 15, Jones 2-5 0-0 4, Bell 1-2 0-0 3, Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0, Cooley 1-1 0-0 2, Belton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 18-22 62.
SIENA (12-10)
Stormo 3-7 2-4 8, Billups 2-3 0-0 4, Gaines 6-16 0-0 15, Hopkins 2-9 0-0 6, Rogers 3-12 0-0 7, McCollum 2-3 2-3 7, Carpenter 0-2 0-0 0, Baer 1-1 0-0 3, Kellier 1-5 1-1 3. Totals 20-58 5-8 53.
Halftime_Siena 34-27. 3-Point Goals_Marist 6-16 (Wright 2-5, Bell 1-1, Ituka 1-2, Cele 1-3, Herasme 1-3, Harris 0-2), Siena 8-26 (Gaines 3-5, Hopkins 2-8, Baer 1-1, McCollum 1-2, Rogers 1-6, Billups 0-1, Carpenter 0-1, Kellier 0-2). Rebounds_Marist 42 (Enoh 10), Siena 22 (Stormo 8). Assists_Marist 7 (Herasme 3), Siena 13 (Stormo 4). Total Fouls_Marist 11, Siena 17. A_6,214 (15,229).
