Marist 77, Niagara 70

NIAGARA (11-13)
Cintron 2-6 0-0 4, Iorio 2-7 0-0 4, R.Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Hammond 7-22 6-6 21, Thomasson 6-12 0-2 13, Mackey 6-11 0-0 16, Kuakumensah 5-7 0-0 12, Traore 0-0 0-0 0, S.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Levnaic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 6-8 70.
MARIST (11-13)
Cele 3-6 0-0 7, Enoh 0-2 0-0 0, Herasme 1-1 1-2 3, Ituka 6-12 7-9 20, Wright 6-13 5-5 19, Jones 9-11 0-0 18, Harris 0-4 0-0 0, Bell 2-5 2-2 7, Sullivan 1-2 0-0 3, Cooley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 15-18 77.
Halftime_Marist 33-21. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 8-23 (Mackey 4-5, Kuakumensah 2-2, Thomasson 1-4, Hammond 1-7, R.Brown 0-1, Cintron 0-1, Iorio 0-3), Marist 6-14 (Wright 2-4, Ituka 1-1, Sullivan 1-1, Bell 1-2, Cele 1-3, Cooley 0-1, Harris 0-2). Rebounds_Niagara 39 (Iorio 10), Marist 30 (Jones 7). Assists_Niagara 11 (Thomasson 4), Marist 14 (Ituka 4). Total Fouls_Niagara 19, Marist 12. A_797 (3,200).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments