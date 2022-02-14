Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Marist 77, Niagara 70

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 9:07 pm
< a min read
      

NIAGARA (11-13)

Cintron 2-6 0-0 4, Iorio 2-7 0-0 4, R.Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Hammond 7-22 6-6 21, Thomasson 6-12 0-2 13, Mackey 6-11 0-0 16, Kuakumensah 5-7 0-0 12, Traore 0-0 0-0 0, S.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Levnaic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 6-8 70.

MARIST (11-13)

Cele 3-6 0-0 7, Enoh 0-2 0-0 0, Herasme 1-1 1-2 3, Ituka 6-12 7-9 20, Wright 6-13 5-5 19, Jones 9-11 0-0 18, Harris 0-4 0-0 0, Bell 2-5 2-2 7, Sullivan 1-2 0-0 3, Cooley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 15-18 77.

Halftime_Marist 33-21. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 8-23 (Mackey 4-5, Kuakumensah 2-2, Thomasson 1-4, Hammond 1-7, R.Brown 0-1, Cintron 0-1, Iorio 0-3), Marist 6-14 (Wright 2-4, Ituka 1-1, Sullivan 1-1, Bell 1-2, Cele 1-3, Cooley 0-1, Harris 0-2). Rebounds_Niagara 39 (Iorio 10), Marist 30 (Jones 7). Assists_Niagara 11 (Thomasson 4), Marist 14 (Ituka 4). Total Fouls_Niagara 19, Marist 12. A_797 (3,200).

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|21 2022 Cyberspace Symposium
2|21 AWS Certification Q&A Session
2|21 Implementing Change Management: Common...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Celebrating Lincoln's Birthday