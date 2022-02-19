Marist takes on Quinnipiac after Ituka’s 23-point performance

Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-11, 7-8 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (12-13, 7-9 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist faces the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Jao Ituka scored 23 points in Marist’s 62-53 win against the Siena Saints.

The Red Foxes have gone 5-6 at home. Marist has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 7-8 in conference play. Quinnipiac has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won 94-87 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Matt Balanc led the Bobcats with 20 points, and Noah Harris led the Red Foxes with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricardo Wright averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Ituka is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Marist.

Balanc is averaging 14.7 points for the Bobcats. Kevin Marfo is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

