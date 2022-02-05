Marist visits Saint Peter’s after Ituka’s 21-point performance

Marist Red Foxes (8-12, 3-8 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-8, 8-3 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist faces the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Jao Ituka scored 21 points in Marist’s 72-66 loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Peacocks have gone 6-2 in home games. Saint Peter’s averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Red Foxes are 3-8 against MAAC opponents. Marist is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAAC play. The Peacocks won the last meeting 69-62 on Jan. 27. Hassan Drame scored 18 points points to help lead the Peacocks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. KC Ndefo is shooting 44.7% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Ituka is scoring 14.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Red Foxes. Ricardo Wright is averaging 14.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

