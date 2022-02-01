Marner scores twice in Maple Leafs’ 7-1 win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mitchell Marner had two goals and an assist, Jack Campbell had 31 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 7-1 on Tuesday night before the All-Star break.

The Maple Leafs struck first at 2:13 into the first period after Jon Gillies fumbled the puck trying at the side of his net. Pierre Engvall corralled it at the back of the net and found Jason Spezza for the one-timer. It was Spezza’s ninth of the season.

The Maple Leafs added two more later in the first in just 26 seconds. Auston Matthews scored his 29th goal at 8:38, and David Kampf scored at 9:04 to make it 3-0 into the first period and notch his fifth goal of the season. ​​Mitchell Marner made it 4-0 Toronto with about 4 1/2 minutes left in the period.

Michael Bunting and Engvall ran up the score more in the second period.

Backup Jon Gillies was in net for the Devils, giving up six goals on 28 shots before being pulled to start the third period. Akira Schmid came off the bench and had seven saves.

For the Devils, Jack Hughes scored a breakaway goal, his 12th of the season, 3:31 into the third period. But Marner responded about two minutes later.

Going into the All-Star break, the Devils have lost six in a row and nine of their last 10 games. The Leafs have won five in a row.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Carolina on Monday.

Devils: At Ottawa on Monday.

