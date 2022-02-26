Marquette 64, Butler 56

BUTLER (13-17)
Golden 6-10 0-0 14, Nze 5-9 1-2 11, Harris 0-6 0-0 0, Hodges 3-10 2-5 9, Thompson 4-6 3-5 12, Lukosius 0-5 2-2 2, Taylor 2-7 1-2 5, Groce 1-2 1-2 3, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 10-18 56.
MARQUETTE (18-10)
Kuath 2-2 0-0 4, Lewis 4-14 3-3 11, Jones 2-4 0-0 5, Kolek 2-5 0-0 5, Morsell 5-11 4-6 16, Ighodaro 1-2 2-2 4, Prosper 1-4 0-0 2, Elliott 2-7 3-4 7, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 5, Joplin 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 23-56 12-15 64.
Halftime_Butler 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Butler 4-22 (Golden 2-5, Thompson 1-1, Hodges 1-5, Groce 0-1, Lukosius 0-2, Nze 0-2, Harris 0-3, Taylor 0-3), Marquette 6-24 (Morsell 2-4, Mitchell 1-1, Joplin 1-2, Jones 1-3, Kolek 1-3, Elliott 0-2, Prosper 0-3, Lewis 0-6). Rebounds_Butler 38 (Nze 11), Marquette 27 (Lewis 7). Assists_Butler 17 (Thompson 6), Marquette 10 (Kolek 5). Total Fouls_Butler 17, Marquette 17.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.