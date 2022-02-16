Marquette 77, Georgetown 66

GEORGETOWN (6-19)
Holloway 3-8 6-6 15, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Carey 5-13 0-0 14, Harris 5-12 2-2 14, Mohammed 3-19 6-6 13, Rice 1-8 0-0 3, Beard 0-2 1-2 1, Billingsley 0-1 0-0 0, Ighoefe 2-3 0-0 4, Clark 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-69 15-16 66.
MARQUETTE (17-9)
Kuath 7-7 1-2 15, Lewis 5-12 1-2 13, Kolek 2-5 0-0 6, Morsell 0-5 0-0 0, Prosper 3-6 1-1 7, Elliott 3-8 0-0 9, Ighodaro 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 7-12 0-0 19, Mitchell 1-3 2-2 4, Joplin 0-2 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 5-7 77.
Halftime_Marquette 48-31. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 11-33 (Carey 4-10, Holloway 3-7, Harris 2-5, Mohammed 1-3, Rice 1-7, Beard 0-1), Marquette 12-33 (Jones 5-10, Elliott 3-8, Lewis 2-4, Kolek 2-5, Joplin 0-1, Prosper 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Morsell 0-2). Rebounds_Georgetown 41 (Mohammed 17), Marquette 36 (Lewis 8). Assists_Georgetown 14 (Carey, Harris 5), Marquette 26 (Kolek 11). Total Fouls_Georgetown 12, Marquette 14. A_12,721 (17,500).
