Marquette plays Butler after Morsell’s 23-point performance

Butler Bulldogs (13-16, 6-12 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (17-10, 9-7 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -8; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette takes on the Butler Bulldogs after Darryl Morsell scored 23 points in Marquette’s 83-82 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Golden Eagles have gone 11-3 at home. Marquette is fifth in the Big East with 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Justin Lewis averaging 6.6.

The Bulldogs are 6-12 in Big East play. Butler gives up 66.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 85-79 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Bryce Golden led the Bulldogs with 22 points, and Lewis led the Golden Eagles with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is averaging 16.6 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Morsell is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Chuck Harris is averaging 10.8 points for the Bulldogs. Bo Hodges is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.