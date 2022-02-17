Marshall 67, Old Dominion 63

OLD DOMINION (10-15)
Ezikpe 3-12 2-2 8, Trice 6-16 2-5 14, Hunter 2-9 0-0 4, Keyser 8-18 4-4 21, Long 4-5 2-2 11, Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Essien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 10-13 63.
MARSHALL (10-16)
Anochili-Killen 2-2 0-0 5, Beyers 5-11 0-0 12, Miladinovic 4-8 0-1 8, Kinsey 6-17 2-4 15, Taylor 3-12 2-2 10, Sarenac 5-10 2-3 16, Toussaint 0-0 0-2 0, Early 0-1 0-0 0, George 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 25-63 7-14 67.
Halftime_Marshall 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Old Dominion 3-14 (Long 1-1, Smith 1-3, Keyser 1-5, Hunter 0-5), Marshall 10-26 (Sarenac 4-8, Beyers 2-3, Taylor 2-4, Anochili-Killen 1-1, Kinsey 1-6, Early 0-1, George 0-1, Miladinovic 0-2). Rebounds_Old Dominion 43 (Trice 19), Marshall 34 (Beyers, Miladinovic 7). Assists_Old Dominion 9 (Hunter, Long 3), Marshall 14 (Taylor 5). Total Fouls_Old Dominion 14, Marshall 10.
