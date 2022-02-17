Marshall hosts Old Dominion after Trice’s 20-point performance

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-15, 5-7 C-USA) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-16, 2-10 C-USA)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -1; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits the Marshall Thundering Herd after Austin Trice scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 81-72 win over the UAB Blazers.

The Thundering Herd are 7-7 in home games. Marshall is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Monarchs are 5-7 in C-USA play. Old Dominion has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Monarchs won the last matchup 79-64 on Feb. 4. C.J. Keyser scored 19 points to help lead the Monarchs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taevion Kinsey is shooting 42.2% and averaging 19.3 points for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Jaylin Hunter is averaging 9.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Monarchs. Trice is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

