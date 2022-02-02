Marshall leads Tennessee State against Belmont after 25-point game

Belmont Bruins (16-5, 7-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (9-13, 4-6 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts the Belmont Bruins after Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 25 points in Tennessee State’s 62-57 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 6-3 in home games. Tennessee State is sixth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 31.6 rebounds. Kassim Nicholson paces the Tigers with 8.3 boards.

The Bruins have gone 7-2 against OVC opponents. Belmont ranks second in the OVC scoring 39.0 points per game in the paint led by Nick Muszynski averaging 2.7.

The Tigers and Bruins square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marshall averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is shooting 41.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Ben Sheppard is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bruins. Muszynski is averaging 12.7 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

