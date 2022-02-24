Trending:
Marshall leads Tennessee State over Tennessee Tech 92-56

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 11:26 pm
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carlos Marshall Jr. had 21 points as Tennessee State romped past Tennessee Tech 92-56 on Thursday night.

Marshall Jr. made 8 of 10 shots from the floor, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range for the Tigers (13-16, 8-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Dedric Boyd had 18 points and Kassim Nicholson scored 15. Shakem Johnson added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tennessee State posted a season-high 28 assists.

Jr. Clay had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (9-20, 6-10). Keishawn Davidson added 16 points and seven rebounds. Amadou Sylla had 12 rebounds.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. Tennessee State defeated Tennessee Tech 80-64 on Jan. 17.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

