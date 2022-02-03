Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Martin lifts FAU over Louisiana Tech 83-73

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 9:23 pm
< a min read
      

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin scored 21 points as Florida Atlantic stretched its home win streak to eight games, getting past Louisiana Tech 83-73 on Thursday night.

Michael Forrest added 20 points and had had seven rebounds for for Florida Atlantic (13-9, 6-3 Conference USA). Bryan Greenlee had 19 points Vladislav Goldin added 10 points and three blocks.

David Green had 18 points for the Bulldogs (16-6, 7-3). Kenneth Lofton Jr. added 16 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Cobe Williams had 13 points.

___

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|10 Ask Me Anything: HUSTLE Defense...
2|10 "Wraparound the Clock" -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard petty officer learns how to dive in cold water