Martinez put back lifts New Hampshire over Stony Brook 67-65

The Associated Press
February 7, 2022 10:30 pm
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Jayden Martinez put back a missed Qon Murphy 3-point attempt at the buzzer to lift New Hampshire past Stony Brook, 67-65 on Monday night.

Juan Felix Rodriguez pulled Stony Brook even on a layup with 13 seconds left.

Qon Murphy had a career-high 26 points and made 8 of 10 from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds. Nick Johnson had 15 points for New Hampshire (10-9, 5-5 America East Conference), which snapped its six-game road losing streak. Chris Lester added 11 points. Martinez had seven rebounds.

Tykei Greene scored a season-high 23 points and had 10 rebounds for the Seawolves (13-10, 5-5). Jahlil Jenkins added 11 points. Juan Felix Rodriguez had 11 points.

The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Seawolves. Stony Brook defeated New Hampshire 76-69 on Jan. 28.

