Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Martinez scores 20 to carry New Hampshire past UMBC 68-62

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 11:43 pm
< a min read
      

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jayden Martinez had 20 points as New Hampshire defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 68-62 on Monday.

Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had 16 points and nine rebounds for New Hampshire (12-10, 7-6 America East Conference). Nick Johnson added 10 points. Marco Foster had 10 points.

Darnell Rogers had 18 points for the Retrievers (12-12, 7-6). L.J. Owens added 14 points. Keondre Kennedy had 12 points.

The Wildcats evened the season series against the Retrievers. Maryland-Baltimore County defeated New Hampshire 88-77 on Feb. 5.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|21 2022 Cyberspace Symposium
2|21 AWS Certification Q&A Session
2|21 Implementing Change Management: Common...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Celebrating Lincoln's Birthday