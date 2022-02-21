Trending:
Maryland 67, Penn St. 61

The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 9:02 pm
PENN ST. (11-12)

Harrar 7-10 0-2 14, Lundy 2-4 0-0 6, Dread 2-4 0-0 6, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Pickett 6-18 0-0 13, Sessoms 7-14 1-1 17, Dorsey 0-0 0-0 0, Cornwall 0-0 0-0 0, J.Scott 0-0 2-2 2, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 3-5 61.

MARYLAND (13-14)

D.Scott 5-10 2-4 12, Wahab 3-5 1-1 7, Green 1-4 0-0 2, Hart 3-7 1-1 8, Russell 4-12 9-11 18, Martinez 1-1 2-2 4, Ayala 5-8 0-0 13, Reese 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 23-49 15-19 67.

Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_Penn St. 8-19 (Dread 2-4, Lundy 2-4, Sessoms 2-4, Johnson 1-2, Pickett 1-5), Maryland 6-20 (Ayala 3-6, Reese 1-1, Hart 1-4, Russell 1-4, D.Scott 0-2, Green 0-3). Rebounds_Penn St. 30 (Harrar 13), Maryland 24 (Wahab 7). Assists_Penn St. 9 (Pickett 6), Maryland 7 (Martinez 4). Total Fouls_Penn St. 16, Maryland 11.

