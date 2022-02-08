Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Delaware State after Carter’s 24-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (7-10, 2-4 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (2-17, 0-6 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State hosts the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Myles Carter scored 24 points in Delaware State’s 69-64 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Hornets are 2-8 on their home court. Delaware State ranks fifth in the MEAC in team defense, giving up 73.2 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Hawks are 2-4 in MEAC play. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Hornets and Hawks match up Wednesday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 14.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Hornets. Dominik Fragala is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Dom London is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Donchevell Nugent is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 0-10, averaging 57.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.