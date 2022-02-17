Mason and the Abilene Christian Wildcats visit conference foe Sam Houston

Abilene Christian Wildcats (17-7, 8-5 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (15-11, 10-3 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sam Houston -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Savion Flagg and the Sam Houston Bearkats host Coryon Mason and the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Bearkats are 9-3 on their home court. Sam Houston is seventh in the WAC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Flagg averaging 5.4.

The Wildcats are 8-5 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is 16-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in WAC play. The Bearkats won the last matchup 65-63 on Jan. 9. Flagg scored 25 points points to help lead the Bearkats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ray is averaging 8.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Bearkats. Flagg is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Mason is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.3 points. Airion Simmons is averaging 16 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

