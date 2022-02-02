Trending:
Mason carries Abilene Christian over Chicago St. 77-73

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 9:53 pm
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Coryon Mason scored 18 points and Airion Simmons scored 10 and Abilene Christian beat Chicago State 77-73 on Wednesday.

Immanuel Allen added 10 points for Abilene Christian (15-7, 6-5 Western Athletic Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Brandon Betson scored 22 points, Coreyoun Rushin added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Bryce Johnson had 16 points for the Cougars (6-16, 2-7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

