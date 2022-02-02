Mass.-Lowell 62, Maine 50

MASS.-LOWELL (11-9)

Al.Blunt 7-9 1-4 18, Brooks 6-11 1-2 13, Mincey 0-4 2-5 2, Hikim 2-7 2-2 6, Thomas 3-4 0-0 8, E.Hammond 4-7 2-2 11, An.Blunt 0-1 0-0 0, Hall 2-3 0-0 4, Faison 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 8-15 62.

MAINE (4-17)

Feierbergs 1-2 0-0 2, Ingo 1-4 4-6 6, Kalnjscek 7-14 0-0 16, Masic 0-8 0-0 0, Wright-McLeish 3-12 4-4 12, Adetogun 1-3 1-2 3, Turgut 1-2 0-0 2, Filipovity 1-4 0-1 3, Ireland 3-7 0-0 6, Perovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 9-13 50.

Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 34-22. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 6-11 (Al.Blunt 3-3, Thomas 2-3, E.Hammond 1-3, Hikim 0-1, Mincey 0-1), Maine 5-15 (Kalnjscek 2-4, Wright-McLeish 2-5, Filipovity 1-1, Ireland 0-1, Masic 0-4). Fouled Out_Thomas. Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 31 (Brooks, Thomas 7), Maine 30 (Ingo 7). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 19 (Hikim 8), Maine 7 (Kalnjscek, Masic, Turgut 2). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 13, Maine 12. A_465 (5,800).

