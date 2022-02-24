Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Massner scores 20 to carry Western Illinois past Omaha 88-76

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:03 pm
< a min read
      

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner had 20 points as Western Illinois beat Nebraska Omaha 88-76 on Thursday night.

Tamell Pearson had 18 points for Western Illinois (16-13, 7-10 Summit League). Luka Barisic and Will Carius each had 16 points.

Frankie Fidler had 16 points for the Mavericks (5-23, 4-13). Felix Lemetti added 14 points and seven rebounds. Marco Smith had 11 points.

The Leathernecks evened the season series against the Mavericks. Nebraska Omaha defeated Western Illinois 84-78 on Dec. 22.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!