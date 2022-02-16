Trending:
Mathon scores 26 to lift Boston U over Holy Cross 78-65

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 9:42 pm
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Sukhmail Mathon had a career-high 26 points plus 13 rebounds as Boston University beat Holy Cross 78-65 on Wednesday night.

Javante McCoy had 19 points for the Terriers (19-9, 10-5 Patriot League), who have won four straight. Walter Whyte and Fletcher Tynen added 10 points apiece.

Kyrell Luc had 16 points to pace the Crusaders (8-18, 6-8). Caleb Kenney added 12 points, while DaJion Humphrey scored 11.

The Terriers evened the season series against the Crusaders. Holy Cross defeated Boston University 75-70 on Jan. 31.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

