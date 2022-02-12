Mathurin leads No. 4 Arizona against Washington after 20-point outing

Arizona Wildcats (21-2, 11-1 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (13-10, 8-4 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -14.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona visits the Washington Huskies after Bennedict Mathurin scored 20 points in Arizona’s 72-60 win against the Washington State Cougars.

The Huskies are 9-4 in home games. Washington is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats have gone 11-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona leads college basketball with 41.1 rebounds per game led by Christian Koloko averaging 7.4.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Wildcats won the last matchup 95-79 on Jan. 4. Mathurin scored 27 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrell Brown Jr. is averaging 22 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Huskies. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Mathurin is averaging 16.7 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

