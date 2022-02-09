McCadden, Georgia Southern Eagles square off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers

Georgia Southern Eagles (11-10, 4-6 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (15-10, 9-3 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Adrian Delph and the Appalachian State Mountaineers host Elijah McCadden and the Georgia Southern Eagles in Sun Belt play Thursday.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-2 at home. Appalachian State scores 67.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Eagles are 4-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Andrei Savrasov averaging 5.7.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Mountaineers won 70-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Delph led the Mountaineers with 24 points, and Savrasov led the Eagles with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delph is averaging 17.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Donovan Gregory is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

McCadden is scoring 11.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Eagles. Savrasov is averaging 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

