McCall and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners visit conference foe Hawaii

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 2:22 am
CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-15, 2-10 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-9, 8-4 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -5.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Justin McCall and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners visit Noel Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Big West play Sunday.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 9-3 in home games. Hawaii leads the Big West shooting 35.9% from downtown, led by Justus Jackson shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Roadrunners are 2-10 in conference matchups. CSU Bakersfield has a 2-11 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Rainbow Warriors won 63-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Junior Madut led the Rainbow Warriors with 17 points, and McCall led the Roadrunners with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, while averaging 14.8 points. Jerome Desrosiers is shooting 51.3% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Justin Edler-Davis is averaging 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Kaleb Higgins is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

