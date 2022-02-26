Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

McGee leads Green Bay against IUPUI after 20-point performance

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Green Bay Phoenix (4-24, 3-16 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-24, 1-15 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: IUPUI -5.5; over/under is 117.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits the IUPUI Jaguars after Kamari McGee scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 81-77 loss to the UIC Flames.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

The Jaguars have gone 2-10 at home. IUPUI allows 67.0 points and has been outscored by 14.3 points per game.

The Phoenix are 3-16 in Horizon play. Green Bay has a 3-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Phoenix won 69-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Donovan Ivory led the Phoenix with 19 points, and B.J. Maxwell led the Jaguars with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxwell is averaging 12.7 points for the Jaguars. Bakari LaStrap is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Nate Jenkins averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Cade Meyer is shooting 49.0% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 55.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 60.1 points, 25.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|4 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
3|4 Seattle Cyber Security Summit
3|4 Cohesion out of Chaos: Understanding...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!