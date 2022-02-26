McGee leads Green Bay against IUPUI after 20-point performance

Green Bay Phoenix (4-24, 3-16 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-24, 1-15 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: IUPUI -5.5; over/under is 117.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits the IUPUI Jaguars after Kamari McGee scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 81-77 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Jaguars have gone 2-10 at home. IUPUI allows 67.0 points and has been outscored by 14.3 points per game.

The Phoenix are 3-16 in Horizon play. Green Bay has a 3-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Phoenix won 69-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Donovan Ivory led the Phoenix with 19 points, and B.J. Maxwell led the Jaguars with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxwell is averaging 12.7 points for the Jaguars. Bakari LaStrap is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Nate Jenkins averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Cade Meyer is shooting 49.0% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 55.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 60.1 points, 25.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

