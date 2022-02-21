Trending:
McGhee scores 34 to lift Liberty past Cent. Arkansas 85-66

The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 9:43 pm
< a min read
      

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 34 points as Liberty topped Central Arkansas 85-66 on Monday night.

Keegan McDowell had 14 points for Liberty (20-9, 11-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kyle Rode added 13 points and eight assists.

Liberty scored 51 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Collin Cooper had 17 points for the Bears (9-18, 6-8). Jared Chatham added 16 points. Camren Hunter had 12 points and eight assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

