McKinnis, Jackson State Tigers host the Florida A&M Rattlers

Florida A&M Rattlers (10-12, 8-3 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-16, 4-7 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackson State -2; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE: MJ Randolph and the Florida A&M Rattlers visit Jayveous McKinnis and the Jackson State Tigers on Saturday.

The Tigers have gone 2-2 at home. Jackson State ranks ninth in the SWAC with 10.3 assists per game led by Jonas James averaging 2.9.

The Rattlers are 8-3 in conference games. Florida A&M allows 69.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Rattlers won the last matchup 67-64 on Jan. 25. Keith Littles scored 18 points to help lead the Rattlers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKinnis is shooting 55.4% and averaging 12.1 points for the Tigers. Terence Lewis II is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Randolph is averaging 19.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Rattlers. Bryce Moragne is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Rattlers: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

