McLaughlin lifts Central Connecticut past Merrimack 60-57

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin had 14 points off the bench to lead Central Connecticut to a 60-57 win over Merrimack on Thursday night.

McLaughlin shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Andre Snoddy had 12 points for Central Connecticut (7-18, 4-8 Northeast Conference), which snapped its six-game road losing streak. Nigel Scantlebury added 12 points and eight assists. Tre Mitchell had 10 points and six rebounds.

Jordan Minor scored a career-high 28 points and had 11 rebounds for the Warriors (9-15, 4-7). Mykel Derring added 10 points. Mikey Watkins had eight assists.

Scantlebury missed the front end of a one-and-one with 18 seconds to go but Watkins was off the mark on a tying 3 as time ran out.

Merrimack defeated Central Connecticut 66-57 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.