McNeese St. 93, Northwestern St. 84

NORTHWESTERN ST. (7-17)

Chougkaz 0-1 1-2 1, Coleman 8-16 0-1 16, Owens 4-9 2-2 10, Teasett 5-14 2-2 16, White 2-3 0-0 5, Garrett 4-7 0-0 9, Reed 3-7 5-5 12, Zelenbaba 2-3 1-1 5, McDonald 3-7 0-0 8, Zhgenti 1-5 0-1 2. Totals 32-72 11-14 84.

MCNEESE ST. (9-15)

Taylor 5-10 2-3 12, Medley-Bacon 5-7 2-2 12, Massie 4-5 2-2 12, Passmore 0-1 0-0 0, Warren 1-5 5-8 8, Scott 7-12 4-4 23, Francois 1-1 2-2 5, Shumate 7-16 4-5 19, Lewis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-59 21-26 93.

Halftime_McNeese St. 44-39. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 9-22 (Teasett 4-9, McDonald 2-5, White 1-1, Garrett 1-2, Reed 1-3, Zelenbaba 0-1, Zhgenti 0-1), McNeese St. 10-21 (Scott 5-8, Massie 2-2, Francois 1-1, Shumate 1-3, Warren 1-5, Passmore 0-1, Taylor 0-1). Fouled Out_Coleman. Rebounds_Northwestern St. 30 (Coleman 7), McNeese St. 39 (Shumate 8). Assists_Northwestern St. 19 (White, Zelenbaba 5), McNeese St. 19 (Massie 6). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 19, McNeese St. 17. A_2,115 (4,200).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.