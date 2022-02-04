On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

McRae scores 19 to carry UC Riverside past Hawaii 64-59

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 10:43 am
< a min read
      

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Callum McRae registered 19 points and three assists as UC Riverside narrowly defeated Hawaii 64-59 on Thursday night.

Zyon Pullin had 19 points and nine rebounds for UC Riverside (12-7, 6-3 Big West Conference). Dominick Pickett added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Kamaka Hepa had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (11-6, 7-1), whose seven-game win streak was broken.

___

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|10 Ask Me Anything: HUSTLE Defense...
2|10 "Wraparound the Clock" -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard petty officer learns how to dive in cold water