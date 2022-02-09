Md.-Eastern Shore 58, Delaware St. 50

MD.-EASTERN SHORE (8-10)
Pollard 5-7 3-3 14, Davis 2-7 0-0 4, Phillip 2-7 1-4 6, Styles 5-9 3-6 13, Voyles 3-9 1-1 9, Nugent 4-11 0-0 10, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Mensah 1-2 0-0 2, Akinsanya 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 8-14 58.
DELAWARE ST. (2-18)
Baucum 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Sodom 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 8-16 1-2 18, Robinson 3-9 0-2 8, Perkins 1-2 1-1 3, Stansbury 3-8 2-2 10, Fragala 2-6 0-0 4, Kent 0-2 0-0 0, Lucas 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-49 5-9 50.
Halftime_Md.-Eastern Shore 27-15. 3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 6-25 (Voyles 2-5, Nugent 2-7, Pollard 1-1, Phillip 1-4, Mensah 0-1, Styles 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Davis 0-5), Delaware St. 5-15 (Robinson 2-3, Stansbury 2-5, Carter 1-3, Baucum 0-1, Fragala 0-3). Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 29 (Davis, Phillip 6), Delaware St. 31 (Stansbury 5). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 8 (Phillip 3), Delaware St. 7 (Perkins 4). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 15, Delaware St. 17. A_600 (3,000).
