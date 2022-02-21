Trending:
Md.-Eastern Shore 79, NC Central 66

February 21, 2022 10:24 pm
MD.-EASTERN SHORE (9-13)

Pollard 6-9 7-9 19, Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, Davis 8-14 0-0 22, Phillip 5-7 0-0 11, Voyles 3-8 1-2 8, Nugent 2-5 0-0 6, Anderson 1-1 0-0 3, Mensah 2-6 0-0 6, Akinsanya 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 28-53 9-13 79.

NC CENTRAL (14-12)

Boone 4-8 4-4 13, King 1-3 0-1 2, Monroe 8-14 4-4 23, Miller 0-5 0-0 0, Wright 4-11 2-3 11, Maultsby 5-8 0-1 12, Fennell 1-3 1-2 3, Butler 1-1 0-0 2, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 11-15 66.

Halftime_NC Central 43-31. 3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 14-24 (Davis 6-8, Nugent 2-3, Mensah 2-5, Anderson 1-1, Phillip 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Voyles 1-2, Pollard 0-1), NC Central 7-18 (Monroe 3-7, Maultsby 2-3, Boone 1-2, Wright 1-2, Caldwell 0-1, Miller 0-3). Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 23 (Voyles, Akinsanya 4), NC Central 31 (Boone 8). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 22 (Pollard 5), NC Central 15 (Wright 4). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 15, NC Central 13. A_2,273 (3,056).

