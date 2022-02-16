Trending:
Meeks, Charleston (SC) Cougars to host Morse and the James Madison Dukes

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

James Madison Dukes (14-11, 5-9 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-10, 6-6 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays JMU in a matchup of CAA teams.

The Cougars have gone 9-4 at home. Charleston (SC) has a 5-9 record against teams above .500.

The Dukes are 5-9 in conference matchups. JMU is seventh in the CAA with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Takal Molson averaging 4.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CAA play. The Dukes won the last matchup 95-94 on Jan. 22. Vado Morse scored 32 points to help lead the Dukes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dimitrius Underwood is averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Cougars. John Meeks is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Morse is averaging 15.9 points for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for JMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Dukes: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

