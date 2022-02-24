Trending:
Memphis 78, Temple 64

February 24, 2022 9:26 pm
TEMPLE (15-10)

Jourdain 0-0 1-2 1, Parks 0-0 0-1 0, Dunn 1-7 2-3 4, Miller 5-10 4-4 16, Strickland 3-10 0-0 6, White 6-10 3-4 17, Hicks 4-11 0-0 11, J.Williams 1-4 2-2 4, Okpomo 0-0 3-6 3, Tolbert 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-53 15-22 64.

MEMPHIS (16-9)

D.Williams 7-11 5-6 19, Duren 7-12 8-9 22, Lomax 0-2 1-2 1, Nolley 4-7 2-2 12, Quinones 3-8 2-2 9, Harris 2-5 3-3 9, Hardaway 0-1 2-2 2, Minott 1-1 2-2 4, Timberlake 0-2 0-0 0, C.Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, Glennon 0-0 0-0 0, Jacobs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 25-28 78.

Halftime_Memphis 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Temple 7-26 (Hicks 3-9, Miller 2-4, White 2-4, J.Williams 0-1, Dunn 0-4, Strickland 0-4), Memphis 5-15 (Nolley 2-4, Harris 2-5, Quinones 1-4, D.Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Jourdain, Dunn. Rebounds_Temple 25 (White 5), Memphis 33 (D.Williams 9). Assists_Temple 11 (Dunn, J.Williams 3), Memphis 14 (Lomax 6). Total Fouls_Temple 23, Memphis 20. A_14,013 (18,119).

