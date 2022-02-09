Memphis 80, Tulane 69

TULANE (10-11)
Cross 2-9 4-4 9, Cook 4-16 3-4 11, Forbes 7-19 4-6 24, James 0-4 4-4 4, McGee 0-1 1-2 1, Pope 4-5 0-1 10, Coleman 3-6 0-0 9, Days 0-0 1-2 1, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 17-23 69.
MEMPHIS (13-8)
Williams 4-8 6-8 14, Duren 6-7 3-6 15, Lomax 2-4 0-1 6, Quinones 4-9 0-0 11, Timberlake 2-6 0-0 4, Harris 4-9 2-2 14, Nolley 2-5 0-0 5, Minott 2-7 3-4 7, C.Lawson 1-5 2-2 4, Dandridge 0-0 0-0 0, Hardaway 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 16-23 80.
Halftime_Memphis 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 12-28 (Forbes 6-13, Coleman 3-5, Pope 2-3, Cross 1-1, James 0-1, Cook 0-5), Memphis 10-27 (Harris 4-9, Quinones 3-7, Lomax 2-3, Nolley 1-4, Minott 0-2, Timberlake 0-2). Fouled Out_Pope, Duren, Lomax. Rebounds_Tulane 25 (Forbes 9), Memphis 48 (Williams 13). Assists_Tulane 13 (Cross, Cook, James 4), Memphis 19 (Lomax 5). Total Fouls_Tulane 19, Memphis 20.
