Mercer visits Chattanooga following Jean-Baptiste’s 31-point game

Mercer Bears (13-10, 6-4 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (18-5, 8-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -11.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays the Mercer Bears after David Jean-Baptiste scored 31 points in Chattanooga’s 80-72 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Mocs have gone 9-1 at home. Chattanooga is the top team in the SoCon with 33.0 points in the paint led by Malachi Smith averaging 1.1.

The Bears are 6-4 in conference play. Mercer is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mocs and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 20.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mocs. Jean-Baptiste is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Felipe Haase is averaging 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bears. Jalen Johnson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

