Meyer leads Green Bay against UIC after 20-point showing

Green Bay Phoenix (4-23, 3-15 Horizon) at UIC Flames (11-15, 7-10 Horizon)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -8; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits the UIC Flames after Cade Meyer scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 79-67 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Flames have gone 4-6 in home games. UIC is seventh in the Horizon with 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Michael Diggins averaging 0.5.

The Phoenix have gone 3-15 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay has a 1-17 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Flames won the last matchup 80-63 on Jan. 16. Damaria Franklin scored 19 points points to help lead the Flames to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franklin is averaging 18.5 points and seven rebounds for the Flames. Zion Griffin is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

Emmanuel Ansong is scoring 10.9 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Phoenix. Meyer is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 58.5 points, 24.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.