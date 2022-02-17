Miami 60, Pittsburgh 50

PITTSBURGH (11-15)
Brown 4-8 3-4 11, Igbokwe 1-4 4-6 6, Harris 1-10 0-0 3, Hayford 1-5 2-4 5, King 6-14 3-4 15, Ezeja 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-6 0-0 2, Clesca 2-4 0-0 5, Exanor 0-2 0-0 0, Strother 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 17-57 12-18 50
MIAMI (15-10)
Harden 4-6 2-2 10, Pendande 1-3 0-0 2, Erjavec 1-4 2-2 4, Marshall 3-9 3-4 10, Williams 4-9 3-3 11, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-5 0-0 0, Mbandu 2-5 0-0 4, Gray 1-4 4-5 6, Johnson Sidi Baba 1-1 0-0 3, Dwyer 0-1 0-2 0, Roberts 4-5 1-2 10, Totals 21-52 15-20 60
|Pittsburgh
|8
|8
|22
|12
|—
|50
|Miami
|16
|15
|14
|15
|—
|60
3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 4-15 (Harris 1-2, Hayford 1-2, Johnson 0-3, Clesca 1-3, Exanor 0-1, Strother 1-4), Miami 3-18 (Harden 0-1, Erjavec 0-2, Marshall 1-5, Williams 0-1, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-4, Mbandu 0-1, Gray 0-1, Johnson Sidi Baba 1-1, Dwyer 0-1, Roberts 1-1). Assists_Pittsburgh 12 (Brown 3, King 3), Miami 10 (Marshall 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 41 (Igbokwe 13), Miami 35 (Mbandu 6, Williams 6). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 20, Miami 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,298.
