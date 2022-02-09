Miami 79, Georgia Tech 70

GEORGIA TECH (10-13)
Howard 0-0 0-0 0, K.Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Devoe 6-15 6-7 20, Sturdivant 5-11 1-1 12, Usher 6-10 3-4 16, Coleman 6-10 0-0 15, Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Kelly 0-1 1-2 1, Meka 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 11-14 70.
MIAMI (17-7)
Waardenburg 5-8 6-6 19, Walker 6-10 0-0 12, McGusty 5-17 6-8 17, C.Moore 5-6 2-3 13, Wong 5-10 4-6 14, Joseph 1-5 2-2 4, Poplar 0-0 0-1 0, Gak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 20-26 79.
Halftime_Georgia Tech 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 7-24 (Coleman 3-7, Devoe 2-7, Usher 1-4, Sturdivant 1-5, Smith 0-1), Miami 5-22 (Waardenburg 3-4, C.Moore 1-2, McGusty 1-8, Walker 0-1, Joseph 0-3, Wong 0-4). Fouled Out_K.Moore, Sturdivant. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 28 (Devoe, Smith 7), Miami 31 (Waardenburg, Walker 8). Assists_Georgia Tech 14 (Sturdivant 4), Miami 19 (Waardenburg, C.Moore 5). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 27, Miami 15. A_3,866 (8,000).
